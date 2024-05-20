Russia blocks not only exchange of prisoners but also repatriation of bodies of fallen soldiers - Coordination Center

Russia is not only blocking Ukraine's proposals for the exchange of prisoners, but also ignoring Kyiv's requests for the repatriation of the bodies of the dead. This was stated by Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Coordination Headquarters, UNN reports.

Details

As well as prisoner exchanges, the Russians began to delay the repatriation of the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian defenders - said the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

All our calls to return the bodies of our defenders to Ukraine are ignored by the Russian side.

An example of this is the unjustified refusal of the Russian side to repatriate the remains of the fallen defenders on May 15 this year - The Coordination Center emphasizes.

Okhrimenko emphasized that the Coordination Center is doing everything to return our fallen heroes. At the same time, Ukraine calls on the Russian side to remember universal human values - take the bodies of its military and give them to their families for a proper burial.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia in the "all-for-all" format can only take place through a peace summit, which he hopes to hold earlier, before the war ends.