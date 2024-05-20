Russia blocks not only exchange of prisoners but also repatriation of bodies of fallen soldiers - Coordination Center

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78863 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106851 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153841 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250173 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174114 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225820 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34288 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43781 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37923 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62184 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56215 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225820 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211878 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224442 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78863 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56215 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62184 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113772 views
Russia blocks not only exchange of prisoners but also repatriation of bodies of fallen soldiers - Coordination Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22153 views

Russia not only blocks Ukraine's proposals for the exchange of prisoners, but also ignores Kyiv's requests for the repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders, refusing to return them for proper burial.

Russia is not only blocking Ukraine's proposals for the exchange of prisoners, but also ignoring Kyiv's requests for the repatriation of the bodies of the dead. This was stated by Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Coordination Headquarters, UNN reports. 

Details 

As well as prisoner exchanges, the Russians began to delay the repatriation of the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian defenders 

- said the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

All our calls to return the bodies of our defenders to Ukraine are ignored by the Russian side.

An example of this is the unjustified refusal of the Russian side to repatriate the remains of the fallen defenders on May 15 this year 

- The Coordination Center emphasizes.

Okhrimenko emphasized that the Coordination Center is doing everything to return our fallen heroes. At the same time, Ukraine calls on the Russian side to remember universal human values - take the bodies of its military and give them to their families for a proper burial.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia in the "all-for-all" format can only take place through a peace summit, which he hopes to hold earlier, before the war ends.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

