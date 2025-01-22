ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100973 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102122 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110109 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112768 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134261 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104321 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137276 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103832 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113479 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121812 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 75347 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 116775 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 48509 views
02:48 PM • 50023 views
02:39 PM • 100973 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134261 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137276 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 168551 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158204 views
03:20 PM • 34363 views
02:48 PM • 50102 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 116787 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121822 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140892 views
Umerov to EU: Ukraine needs €18 billion in funding to develop defense industry

Umerov to EU: Ukraine needs €18 billion in funding to develop defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45261 views

Defense Minister Umerov announced the possibility of reaching a production capacity of €34 billion in 2025. This requires €18 billion in financing, technology transfer, and partnerships with European companies.

Ukraine can reach a production capacity of €34 billion in the defense industry in 2025, which requires €18 billion in funding, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during a speech at a conference of the European Defense Agency, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Details

"The EU should strengthen its role in establishing a just peace on the continent," Umerov emphasized.

He pointed out that the EU's main security priority in 2025 is to increase investment in the production of military equipment, in particular: air and missile defense systems, armored vehicles, modern artillery systems.

Ukraine has already made significant progress in developing its own defense industry, but we can do even more. In 2025, our production potential could reach 34 billion euros. However, this requires support: funding of €18 billion (Ukraine is able to provide €16 billion on its own); transfer of military technology; partnerships with European companies

- Umerov emphasized.

At the same time, the minister expressed gratitude to the EU for the decision to "direct 1 billion euros of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukrainian production." "These funds will be used for priority needs: ammunition, artillery and drones," he said.

"Supporting Ukrainian defense production is a strategic contribution to the security of Europe. Joint efforts, strong decisions and coordination will help make 2025 a year of just peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe," Umerov said.

Recall 

Ukraine's Defense Minister met with Canada's Chief of Defense Staff to discuss security priorities. The parties discussed the supply of weapons and the production of Ukrainian drones based on the Danish model.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarEconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

