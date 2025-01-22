Umerov to EU: Ukraine needs €18 billion in funding to develop defense industry

Ukraine can reach a production capacity of €34 billion in the defense industry in 2025, which requires €18 billion in funding, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during a speech at a conference of the European Defense Agency, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Details

"The EU should strengthen its role in establishing a just peace on the continent," Umerov emphasized.

He pointed out that the EU's main security priority in 2025 is to increase investment in the production of military equipment, in particular: air and missile defense systems, armored vehicles, modern artillery systems.

Ukraine has already made significant progress in developing its own defense industry, but we can do even more. In 2025, our production potential could reach 34 billion euros. However, this requires support: funding of €18 billion (Ukraine is able to provide €16 billion on its own); transfer of military technology; partnerships with European companies - Umerov emphasized.

At the same time, the minister expressed gratitude to the EU for the decision to "direct 1 billion euros of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukrainian production." "These funds will be used for priority needs: ammunition, artillery and drones," he said.

"Supporting Ukrainian defense production is a strategic contribution to the security of Europe. Joint efforts, strong decisions and coordination will help make 2025 a year of just peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe," Umerov said.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister met with Canada's Chief of Defense Staff to discuss security priorities. The parties discussed the supply of weapons and the production of Ukrainian drones based on the Danish model.