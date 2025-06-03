Umerov reacted to personnel changes in the army and announced the appointment of the commander of the Ground Forces

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 3922 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 12753 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM • 14838 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 180583 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 147842 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 247254 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 127048 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 230539 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141021 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143340 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
85%
747mm
Popular news

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

June 3, 11:09 AM • 109682 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138235 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

June 3, 01:20 PM • 37342 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 38824 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 70075 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 70341 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138552 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 180583 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 247254 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 211161 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 39032 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 138552 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 119354 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 121858 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 106775 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Umerov reacted to personnel changes in the army and announced the appointment of the commander of the Ground Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Mykhailo Drapatyi will head the Joint Forces, Robert Brovdi will head the Unmanned Systems Forces, and Vadym Sukharevskyi will modernize the "East" command.

Umerov reacted to personnel changes in the army and announced the appointment of the commander of the Ground Forces

The new commander of the Joint Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, will focus exclusively on combat issues in order to fully engage in the front. The experience of the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, should be scaled to the entire command, and the new deputy commander of the "East" operational command, Vadym Sukharevskyi, will focus on modernizing the command, implementing new approaches and changes. This was stated by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Today, together with the President of Ukraine and the military leadership, we made important personnel decisions to strengthen our forces at the front. Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed commander of the Joint Forces. After long discussions, we decided that he will focus exclusively on combat issues in order to fully engage in the front. The Land Forces will soon appoint another person who will focus exclusively on the issues of generating our forces - recruiting, mobilizing, training soldiers and implementing new approaches in these processes to ensure quality training of soldiers 

- said Umerov.

He also noted that changes had been made in the Airborne Assault Forces, the General Staff and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Oleh Apostol has been appointed commander of the Airborne Assault Forces. Ihor Skybyuk has been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff. Personnel changes were also made in the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Robert Brovdi (Magyar) has been appointed the new commander of the KSF. His experience with one of the best brigades should be scaled to the entire command. Vadym Sukharevskyi became the deputy commander of the "East" operational command with an important task - to modernize this command, implementing new approaches and changes. All these changes have one goal - to strengthen our guys at the front, to provide them with everything they need for effective combat 

- added Umerov.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the commander of the Joint Forces.

Zelensky also appointed Robert "Magyar" Brovdi as the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9