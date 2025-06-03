Umerov reacted to personnel changes in the army and announced the appointment of the commander of the Ground Forces

The new commander of the Joint Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, will focus exclusively on combat issues in order to fully engage in the front. The experience of the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, should be scaled to the entire command, and the new deputy commander of the "East" operational command, Vadym Sukharevskyi, will focus on modernizing the command, implementing new approaches and changes. This was stated by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Today, together with the President of Ukraine and the military leadership, we made important personnel decisions to strengthen our forces at the front. Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed commander of the Joint Forces. After long discussions, we decided that he will focus exclusively on combat issues in order to fully engage in the front. The Land Forces will soon appoint another person who will focus exclusively on the issues of generating our forces - recruiting, mobilizing, training soldiers and implementing new approaches in these processes to ensure quality training of soldiers - said Umerov.

He also noted that changes had been made in the Airborne Assault Forces, the General Staff and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Oleh Apostol has been appointed commander of the Airborne Assault Forces. Ihor Skybyuk has been appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff. Personnel changes were also made in the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Robert Brovdi (Magyar) has been appointed the new commander of the KSF. His experience with one of the best brigades should be scaled to the entire command. Vadym Sukharevskyi became the deputy commander of the "East" operational command with an important task - to modernize this command, implementing new approaches and changes. All these changes have one goal - to strengthen our guys at the front, to provide them with everything they need for effective combat - added Umerov.

