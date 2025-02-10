Ukrenergo announces power restrictions for business and industry for February 11

Tomorrow, February 11, Ukraine will impose power restrictions on industry and business, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Time of application of restrictions:

- 07:00 - 11:00

- 15:00 - 21:00

The reason for the temporary restrictions is the damage to energy facilities during previous Russian missile and drone attacks - the company said.

According to Ukrenergo, the power company is working to get the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as soon as possible.

"No outages are currently expected for household consumers," the company added.

