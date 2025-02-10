Electricity consumption is growing due to the cold snap, there are no schedules for households, but we should save a lot - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing today, restrictions have been imposed on industry and business, and there are no schedules for households yet, but Ukrainians should consume electricity sparingly, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Electricity consumption is growing. (...) The reason for such tangible changes is a significant decrease in air temperature compared to the previous week - Ukrenergo said.

As noted, today, February 10, as of 7:30 a.m., its level was 1.9% higher than at the same time on the previous business day. Yesterday, February 9, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 8.6% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday.

It is noted that the Ukrainian power system is currently recovering from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

To balance the power system, power restrictions for industry and business are applied from 06:00 to 21:00 today. No consumption restrictions are currently applied to household consumers. However, there is a need for very economical electricity consumption during the day - Ukrenergo said.

They urged not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time, and, if possible, to shift the use of powerful appliances to nighttime hours.

"The situation in the power system is subject to change," the company emphasized.

