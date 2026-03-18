Ukrainians received 220 million for 40+ check-ups, and next week medicines will be sold at gas stations

Already 6,400 Ukrainians have undergone a check-up and another 133,000 have registered for an examination within the framework of "Health Screening 40+", and from next week, pharmacies will start selling medicines at gas stations - 15 licenses have already been issued and another 43 applications are pending, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

More than 6,400 Ukrainians aged 40+ have already undergone screening. Another 133,000 have submitted applications through "Diia" and offline through ASCs. Over UAH 220 million has already been paid to participants. - Svyrydenko announced following a meeting with Minister of Health Viktor Liashko regarding the main programs.

The screening, according to the Prime Minister, is available in more than 1,700 institutions and includes checking for cardiovascular risks, diabetes, and mental health.

According to her, they discussed with the head of the Ministry of Health not only health screening, but also affordable medicines and the energy independence of hospitals.

Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it

Medicines at gas stations

"From next week, over-the-counter medicines will start being sold at gas stations. 15 licenses have already been issued, and another 43 applications are in progress," Svyrydenko announced.

Control, according to her, is provided by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control.

Government allowed sale of medicines at gas stations - Liashko

Affordable medicines

"The 'Affordable Medicines' program covered more than 1.5 million patients in 2026, and from April, we are adding 37 new drugs. The program's budget is UAH 8.7 billion," the Prime Minister stated.

Energy independence of hospitals

"We coordinated efforts to ensure the energy autonomy of healthcare facilities within the framework of implementing the Regional Resilience Plans. More than 250 facilities already have solar panels, and we will equip another 300 by the end of the year. We are also preparing a pilot project to install batteries for all hospitals, primarily in frontline regions," Svyrydenko noted.