Ukrainians halved their purchases of cars from China, but every second one is an electric car
Kyiv • UNN
In July, Ukrainians purchased 1,026 passenger cars from China — 50% fewer than a year earlier. The most popular were BYD Sea Lion 06 electric vehicles.
Ukrainians halved their purchases of cars from China in July compared with last year's figure, but an absolute majority of the Chinese cars added to Ukrainians' vehicle fleet were electric vehicles, the Ukravtoprom association reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Over the past month, Ukrainians purchased 1,026 passenger cars imported from China. This is 50% less than in July 2025
Of this number, in July Ukrainians chose: new – 767 units (-55%); used – 259 units (-29%).
"An absolute majority of passenger cars from the PRC were electric vehicles – 51%," the association noted.
The most popular models of new passenger cars of Chinese origin:
- BYD Sea Lion 06 - 94 units
- BYD Leopard 3 - 40 units
- VW ID.UNYX - 39 units
- JETOUR X50 - 37 units
- ZEEKR 001 - 36 units.
The most popular models of used passenger cars from China:
- BYD Song L - 21 units
- POLESTAR 2 - 20 units
- BYD Sea Lion 06 - 19 units
- ZEEKR 7X - 17 units
- VW ID.UNYX - 16 units
China's BYD overtakes Tesla as world's leading EV seller02.01.26, 08:57 • 4631 view