Ukrainians halved their purchases of cars from China, but every second one is an electric car

Ukrainians halved their purchases of cars from China in July compared with last year's figure, but an absolute majority of the Chinese cars added to Ukrainians' vehicle fleet were electric vehicles, the Ukravtoprom association reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Over the past month, Ukrainians purchased 1,026 passenger cars imported from China. This is 50% less than in July 2025 - Ukravtoprom reported.

Of this number, in July Ukrainians chose: new – 767 units (-55%); used – 259 units (-29%).

"An absolute majority of passenger cars from the PRC were electric vehicles – 51%," the association noted.

The most popular models of new passenger cars of Chinese origin:

BYD Sea Lion 06 - 94 units BYD Leopard 3 - 40 units VW ID.UNYX - 39 units JETOUR X50 - 37 units ZEEKR 001 - 36 units.

The most popular models of used passenger cars from China:

BYD Song L - 21 units POLESTAR 2 - 20 units BYD Sea Lion 06 - 19 units ZEEKR 7X - 17 units VW ID.UNYX - 16 units

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