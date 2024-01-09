Ukrainian Special Forces with HIMARS destroy russian "Solntsepyok"

Ukrainian special forces destroyed a Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" in the southern sector with the help of HIMARS, the press service of the Special Operations Forces reports, UNN.

Details

It is noted that the russian "Solntsepyok" was detected during reconnaissance by the crew of the UAV of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO.

The SSO operators identified the coordinates of the heavy flamethrower system and directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at it. As a result of the fire, the Solntsepyok was destroyed.

For reference

(TOS-1A) "Solntsepyok" is used to destroy light armored vehicles, manpower, and destroy enemy fortifications.

Solntsepyok is fired with unguided 220 mm rockets weighing up to 200 kg.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian special forces destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system "Tirada-2"designed to disable communication satellites.