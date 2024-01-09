Ukrainian Special Forces with HIMARS destroy russian "Solntsepyok"

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 7415 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 12254 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 18056 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108663 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116406 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147570 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142616 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179111 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172767 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287618 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52474 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56844 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 66912 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93578 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 55980 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 7216 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108645 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287614 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254459 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239463 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93521 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147566 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108386 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124379 views
Ukrainian Special Forces with HIMARS destroy russian "Solntsepyok"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103060 views

The SSO operators identified the coordinates of the heavy flamethrower system and directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at it.

Ukrainian special forces destroyed a Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" in the southern sector with the help of HIMARS, the press service of the Special Operations Forces reports, UNN

Details

It is noted that the russian "Solntsepyok" was detected during reconnaissance by the crew of the UAV of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO.

The SSO operators identified the coordinates of the heavy flamethrower system and directed HIMARS fire from a missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at it. As a result of the fire, the Solntsepyok was destroyed.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian command post in Saki - Air Force06.01.24, 08:39 • 124685 views

For reference

(TOS-1A) "Solntsepyok" is used to destroy light armored vehicles, manpower, and destroy enemy fortifications.

Solntsepyok is fired with unguided 220 mm rockets weighing up to 200 kg.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian special forces destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system "Tirada-2"designed to disable communication satellites.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

