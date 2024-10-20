Ukrainian paratroopers land newest Russian drone in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The drone was destroyed by a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system.
Ukrainian paratroopers shot down the latest enemy reconnaissance and strike drone "Orion" in the sky over the Kursk region. This was reported by the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
"Galician paratroopers shot down a Russian Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV in the sky over Kursk region"
Today, on October 20, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a new Russian reconnaissance and strike UAV Orion in the sky over the Kursk region of Russia," the statement reads.
An enemy drone landed a crew of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system.
"An unmanned aerial vehicle of this type is dangerous because it can not only conduct aerial reconnaissance, but also, armed with four air-to-ground missiles, can deliver fire on ground targets," the Command said.