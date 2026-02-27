Ukrainian national wanted for attempted murder of police chief detained in US - ICE

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 16725 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 31415 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 29533 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 30498 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 27392 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 42672 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 21701 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 104301 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46783 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 54048 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.9m/s
72%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US CongressFebruary 26, 11:32 PM • 10278 views
Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of UkrainiansPhotoFebruary 27, 12:34 AM • 5150 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 11082 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 13400 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 9832 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 42672 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 35170 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 104300 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 79310 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 83284 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 11099 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 13931 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 45034 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 54839 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 57232 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Ukrainian national wanted for attempted murder of police chief detained in US - ICE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

A Ukrainian national wanted for the attempted murder of a police chief and other crimes has been detained in the US. The 41-year-old man was in the US on humanitarian parole.

Ukrainian national wanted for attempted murder of police chief detained in US - ICE

A man from Ukraine, wanted for attempted murder of a police chief, was detained in the US, reported the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), writes UNN.

Details

As reported, "Mykola Zhitnichenko, a foreign criminal from Ukraine, wanted for the alleged attempted murder of a police unit chief, drug possession, racketeering, and organized crime in Binghamton on February 6, was arrested."

"Through close collaboration with domestic and international partners, ICE Homeland Security Investigations was able to bring a dangerous fugitive, accused of attempted murder, drug trafficking, and organized crime, to justice," said HSI Buffalo Special Agent Erin Keegan.

According to ICE, "41-year-old Zhitnichenko was admitted to the US on March 21, 2023, under 'humanitarian parole' due to humanitarian circumstances during the Biden administration."

"Just a few months later, in October 2023, Ukrainian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Zhitnichenko for attempted murder of a police unit chief using an explosive device, drug possession, drug distribution, racketeering, and organized crime. Following his recent arrest, Zhitnichenko was taken to a federal detention center in Buffalo. He will remain in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings," ICE reported.

A US citizen was detained in Ukraine after hiding for over 30 years due to accusations of sexual crimes against children25.06.25, 11:11 • 2568 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine