Ukrainian national wanted for attempted murder of police chief detained in US - ICE

A man from Ukraine, wanted for attempted murder of a police chief, was detained in the US, reported the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), writes UNN.

Details

As reported, "Mykola Zhitnichenko, a foreign criminal from Ukraine, wanted for the alleged attempted murder of a police unit chief, drug possession, racketeering, and organized crime in Binghamton on February 6, was arrested."

"Through close collaboration with domestic and international partners, ICE Homeland Security Investigations was able to bring a dangerous fugitive, accused of attempted murder, drug trafficking, and organized crime, to justice," said HSI Buffalo Special Agent Erin Keegan.

According to ICE, "41-year-old Zhitnichenko was admitted to the US on March 21, 2023, under 'humanitarian parole' due to humanitarian circumstances during the Biden administration."

"Just a few months later, in October 2023, Ukrainian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Zhitnichenko for attempted murder of a police unit chief using an explosive device, drug possession, drug distribution, racketeering, and organized crime. Following his recent arrest, Zhitnichenko was taken to a federal detention center in Buffalo. He will remain in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings," ICE reported.

