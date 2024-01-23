ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place in the frontline per day

Ukrainian General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place in the frontline per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported 68 combat engagements along the entire front line, during which the enemy launched three missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 56 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at troops and settlements. Among them were full-fledged assault operations and offensive attempts in several directions, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka, which were successfully repelled.

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 56 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Terny in Donetsk region and 5 more attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Stepove and Avdiivka and another 7 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 21 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Over the past day, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

