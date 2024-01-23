Ukrainian General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place in the frontline per day

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 56 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report, UNN reports.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Terny in Donetsk region and 5 more attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Stepove and Avdiivka and another 7 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 21 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Over the past day, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff