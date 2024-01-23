Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 38960 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106132 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134649 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174177 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170834 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279552 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178118 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167099 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101564 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101180 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103125 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 62900 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 33797 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 38960 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258181 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26756 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134649 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105399 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105426 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121618 views
Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 149168 views

The Ukrainian military struck eight times at the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment, hitting a command center, an artillery unit and a radar station. An X-59 guided missile was also destroyed.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, UNN reports .

Details

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

  • 1 control point, 
  • 1 artillery unit,
  • 1 enemy radar station.

Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 9 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff22.01.24, 07:04 • 24885 views

War

