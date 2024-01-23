Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military struck eight times at the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment, hitting a command center, an artillery unit and a radar station. An X-59 guided missile was also destroyed.
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, UNN reports .
Details
The missile troops struck at the following locations:
- 1 control point,
- 1 artillery unit,
- 1 enemy radar station.
Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.
