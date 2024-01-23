Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, UNN reports .

Details

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

1 control point,

1 artillery unit,

1 enemy radar station.

Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 9 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff