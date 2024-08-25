Ukrainian flag raised on the building of the Dutch Ministry of Defense in The Hague

In The Hague, the capital of the Netherlands, the Ukrainian flag was raised on the building of the Ministry of Defense next to the Dutch flag on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

“Every day, Ukrainians are fighting with courage and determination against Russian aggression. They are fighting for their sovereignty, but they are also defending this principle in Europe. Today, on Ukraine's Independence Day, we are raising the Ukrainian flag and paying special attention to this,” the statement said.

In his post on social networking site X, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans emphasized the courage and determination of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, noting that they are defending not only their sovereignty but also the principle of freedom in Europe. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the President of the European Council and the EU High Representative also expressed their support for Ukraine on this important day.

