Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82121 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157357 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132665 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139912 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168861 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Ukrainian film about a forester from the Carpathians wins Grand Prix at the OKO Film Festival

Ukrainian film about a forester from the Carpathians wins Grand Prix at the OKO Film Festival

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28491 views

The documentary Bartka by Volodymyr Bakuma won the audience vote at the OKO Film Festival. The film tells the story of a forester from the Carpathians and raises environmental issues.

The documentary Bartka by Volodymyr Bakuma won the Audience Grand Prix at the OKO International Ethnographic Film Festival online program.

This is reported by DerzhKino, UNN.

Details  [1

According to the results of the audience voting in the online program at the 5th International Ethnographic Eye Film Festival held in Bolhrad (Ukraine) and Sofia (Bulgaria), the audience Grand Prix of the Ukrainian part of the online program was awarded to the documentary Bartka by Volodymyr Bakum.

The film tells the story of Vasyl Pavlovych, a forester who works in the Carpathians and is preparing to retire. The film highlights important topics such as deforestation, the environmental crisis and the need to rethink our attitude towards nature

- reports the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

Recall 

The Sundance Film Festival has presented a list of 87 feature films that will be screened in January 2025. Among them are a new film by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov and documentaries on acute social and political topics. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Culture
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine

