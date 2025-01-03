Ukrainian film about a forester from the Carpathians wins Grand Prix at the OKO Film Festival

The documentary Bartka by Volodymyr Bakuma won the Audience Grand Prix at the OKO International Ethnographic Film Festival online program.

This is reported by DerzhKino, UNN.

According to the results of the audience voting in the online program at the 5th International Ethnographic Eye Film Festival held in Bolhrad (Ukraine) and Sofia (Bulgaria), the audience Grand Prix of the Ukrainian part of the online program was awarded to the documentary Bartka by Volodymyr Bakum.

The film tells the story of Vasyl Pavlovych, a forester who works in the Carpathians and is preparing to retire. The film highlights important topics such as deforestation, the environmental crisis and the need to rethink our attitude towards nature - reports the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

The Sundance Film Festival has presented a list of 87 feature films that will be screened in January 2025. Among them are a new film by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov and documentaries on acute social and political topics.