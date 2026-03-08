Ukrainian Dmytro Luchkin won bronze at the Junior World Snowboarding Championships

Photo: NOC of Ukraine

Ukrainian snowboarder Dmytro Luchkin won a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships in Park and Pipe. The competition took place in Calgary, Canada. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine.

Details

Dmytro Luchkin won his third award at the Junior World Championships! The 16-year-old Ukrainian snowboarder climbed to the third step of the podium in the rail discipline at the World Park and Pipe Championships, which concluded in Calgary, Canada. - the post says.

In the qualification, Dmytro won in his group, in the semi-finals he showed the second result, and in the final round, the Ukrainian's performance was rated by the judges at 37.875 points. This result allowed Dmytro to win a bronze medal in the discipline, which was presented for the first time this year in the program of the FIS Junior World Championships.

Overall, this is Dmytro Luchkin's third podium in three starts at the current World Championships - he previously won "silver" in big air and "bronze" in slopestyle. Such consistency at the highest level makes the 16-year-old Ukrainian one of the most promising snowboarders in the world in his age category! We congratulate the athlete and the coaching staff on their successful performance! We wish them new victories! - the post says.

Recall

