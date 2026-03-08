$43.810.0050.900.00
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
12:28 PM • 14018 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
11:12 AM • 16267 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts
March 8, 08:41 AM • 16685 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctions
March 8, 08:15 AM • 17734 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 33588 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 76154 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 42825 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 42692 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58224 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
Ukrainian Dmytro Luchkin won bronze at the Junior World Snowboarding Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The snowboarder won bronze in the rail discipline at the competitions in Calgary. This is the athlete's third award at the tournament after silver and bronze in other events.

Ukrainian Dmytro Luchkin won bronze at the Junior World Snowboarding Championships
Photo: NOC of Ukraine

Ukrainian snowboarder Dmytro Luchkin won a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships in Park and Pipe. The competition took place in Calgary, Canada. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine.

Details

Dmytro Luchkin won his third award at the Junior World Championships! The 16-year-old Ukrainian snowboarder climbed to the third step of the podium in the rail discipline at the World Park and Pipe Championships, which concluded in Calgary, Canada.

- the post says.

In the qualification, Dmytro won in his group, in the semi-finals he showed the second result, and in the final round, the Ukrainian's performance was rated by the judges at 37.875 points. This result allowed Dmytro to win a bronze medal in the discipline, which was presented for the first time this year in the program of the FIS Junior World Championships.

Overall, this is Dmytro Luchkin's third podium in three starts at the current World Championships - he previously won "silver" in big air and "bronze" in slopestyle. Such consistency at the highest level makes the 16-year-old Ukrainian one of the most promising snowboarders in the world in his age category! We congratulate the athlete and the coaching staff on their successful performance! We wish them new victories!

 - the post says.

Recall

Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi took first place in the vault at the competition in Baku. This is his second consecutive gold medal this season.

