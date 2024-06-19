$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Ukrainian diving team wins second medal at the European Championships in Belgrade

Kyiv

 13392 views

Ukrainian diving team Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal in the synchronized mixed pairs tower diving event at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ukrainian diving team wins second medal at the European Championships in Belgrade

Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov brought the second medal to the Ukrainian national team at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Diving Federation.

Details

In the mixed pairs synchronized ski jumping from the tower, our athletes took 3rd place with a total of 256.02 points.

Representatives of Spain won gold (274.50), while Germany took silver (266.34).

For Mark, this is his debut performance at the European Senior Championships, where he managed to reach the podium for the first time. Kseniia, for whom the 2021 Continental Championships were the first in her career, is competing for her 8th award.

Ukrainians win medals in diving competitions17.06.24, 20:24 • 19527 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Belgrade
Serbia
Spain
Germany
