Ukrainian diving team wins second medal at the European Championships in Belgrade

Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov brought the second medal to the Ukrainian national team at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Diving Federation.

Details

In the mixed pairs synchronized ski jumping from the tower, our athletes took 3rd place with a total of 256.02 points.

Representatives of Spain won gold (274.50), while Germany took silver (266.34).

For Mark, this is his debut performance at the European Senior Championships, where he managed to reach the podium for the first time. Kseniia, for whom the 2021 Continental Championships were the first in her career, is competing for her 8th award.

