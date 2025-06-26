Ukrainian divers secured a golden double at the 2025 European Junior Championships

Ukrainian athletes achieved a golden double on the 4th day of the 2025 European Junior Diving Championship in Athens, Greece. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Yelyzaveta Dyadyuk won a gold medal on the 1m springboard in age group B with a score of 342.40 points and became a European Junior Champion for the first time in her career.

Competition debutant Nazariy Kononenko, after triumphing in synchronized platform diving with Valeriy Maleyev, won his second gold — this time in individual platform diving among age group B. His performance was scored by the judges at 450.20 points — 48.25 more than his closest competitor. - the message says.

The European Junior Diving Championship in Athens will last until June 29.

