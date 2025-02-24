ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Ukrainian developer DIM and owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel Maxim Krippa have announced a partnership

Ukrainian developer DIM and owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel Maxim Krippa have announced a partnership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36772 views

Maksym Krippa, owner of Parus Business Center and Ukraina Hotel, is investing in residential construction through a partnership with DIM. The agreement will ensure the completion of current projects and the start of new large-scale construction projects.

DIM Group and Ukrainian investor Maxim Krippa have finalized a partnership and cooperation agreement. Krippa's participation will ensure the completion of the construction of the developer's current facilities and the start of work on new large-scale projects.

Ukrainian businessman Maxim Krippa continues to expand his real estate investment portfolio, this time adding residential properties to the mix. After the high-profile acquisition of Kyiv's largest business center Parus in 2023 and the privatization of the historic Ukraina Hotel in 2024, he announced an investment in DIM Group, a leader in residential development in the capital region. This marks the entrepreneur's third significant investment in Ukrainian real estate during the full-scale invasion.

Maxim Krippa commented on the deal:

“I decided to invest in DIM's projects not only because of their significant investment potential, but also because of our common attitude to doing business during the war: they are not afraid to build, I am not afraid to invest. But above all, we should thank our defenders for making our partnership possible. Thanks to them, we can implement the most daring projects in our home country.

Oleksandr Nasikovsky, founder and managing partner of DIM Group, said:

“Our company has started cooperation with a reliable partner who is well aware of the peculiarities and needs of companies in the construction industry. The participation of Maxim Krippa's development group of companies will allow us to be independent of sales volumes, keep up the pace of construction and ensure that our investors complete the construction of projects on time. In addition, we will be able to start working on new projects with confidence.

DIM's portfolio consists of real estate in Kyiv and the region with a total area of over 900,000 square meters. The company has commissioned 3,670 apartments and built over 355,922 m² of residential and commercial space. There are 6 projects under construction with a total area of more than 346,000 m2. The company is known for numerous awards in the construction industry.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

