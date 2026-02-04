Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details

The Ukrainian delegation is preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, calling the work "substantive" and "productive," UNN writes.

After the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, the negotiation process continued today in the format of working groups. (...) The work was substantive and productive, with a focus on concrete steps and practical solutions. We are preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. - said the head of the Ukrainian delegation Umerov.

According to Umerov, along with him, the Ukrainian delegation included Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Andriy Hnatov, Vadym Skibitskyi, and Oleksandr Bevz.

On the American side, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, as well as Daniel Driscoll and General Alex Grinkevich, took part in the consultations. The Russian side was represented at a high military level.

The completion of the first day of a new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators.