Ukrainian Defense Forces repel three more Russian attacks in Krynky area - Humeniuk

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25448 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60685 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 252461 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227626 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250825 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156751 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371979 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32527 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17081 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25480 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25654 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57683 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65050 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel three more Russian attacks in Krynky area - Humeniuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23791 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian assaults near Krynky in Kherson region.

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel three more Russian attacks in Krynky area - Humeniuk

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled three assaults by Russian troops in the Krynky area of Kherson region. This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, on KIEV24, UNN reports.

We continue our work, including the expansion of the bridgehead. The most important thing, of course, is to hold it, and our soldiers are managing to do so despite the fact that enemy units, despite the lack of moral and psychological motivation, find ways to assemble assault groups and equip them for assaults. Over the past day, three such assaults were conducted, all of them were repelled. Once again, about 50 occupants remained along Krynky and the rest returned to their original positions

- said Humeniuk.

Ukrainian Armed Forces reinforce defensive structures in Kherson region, occupants try to seize foothold in Krynok area - Humeniuk01.03.24, 11:27 • 26025 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson
