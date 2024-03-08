Ukrainian Defense Forces repel three more Russian attacks in Krynky area - Humeniuk

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled three assaults by Russian troops in the Krynky area of Kherson region. This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, on KIEV24, UNN reports.

We continue our work, including the expansion of the bridgehead. The most important thing, of course, is to hold it, and our soldiers are managing to do so despite the fact that enemy units, despite the lack of moral and psychological motivation, find ways to assemble assault groups and equip them for assaults. Over the past day, three such assaults were conducted, all of them were repelled. Once again, about 50 occupants remained along Krynky and the rest returned to their original positions