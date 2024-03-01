Ukrainian Armed Forces reinforce defensive structures in Kherson region, occupants try to seize foothold in Krynok area - Humeniuk

In the Kherson region, the Defense Forces are currently reinforcing defensive structures. Russian troops continue "meat assaults" in an attempt to seize a bridgehead in the village of Krynky, Kherson region. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Ukrainian troops are entrenched there (in Krynky - ed.). And the enemy continues to storm them without changing their tactics. The enemy's assaults are purely "meat" attacks, they managed to make four assaults over the past day - stated Humeniuk.

According to her, the occupiers have formed a powerful grouping on the left bank of the Dnipro, but it is focused on the Zaporizhzhia direction and on reinforcing troops in the east.

Humeniuk also said that the Defense Forces in the Kherson region are reinforcing already built defenses

"This is not the construction of new structures from scratch, but the strengthening of the existing structures," said Humeniuk.

"This is the logic of the introduction of hostilities. There is nothing terrible or critical here... This means that we are ready for any development of events and our borders are fortified," she added.

