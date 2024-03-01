In Kherson region, the enemy hit an educational institution and municipal equipment, two people were wounded

In the Kherson region, the Russian military shelled 18 settlements and the city of Kherson, damaging residential buildings, an educational institution, vehicles and wounding two people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, over the past day the enemy fired at Mykhailivka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Beryslav, Kozatske, Kachkarivka, Lviv, Tyahyntsi, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Zolota Balka, Ingulets, Poniativka, Berehove, Sadove, Osokorivka, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka and the city of Kherson.

"Russian troops hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a multi-storey building and 32 private houses, a building of an educational institution, outbuildings and cars were damaged. There were also hits to municipal equipment. Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

russians shell Kherson from the occupied left bank