In Kherson region, the enemy hit an educational institution and municipal equipment, two people were wounded

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34804 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 131427 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80772 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 298988 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252236 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158346 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372286 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 62041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 131321 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 298863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221011 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250377 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23395 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31201 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81088 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88060 views
In Kherson region, the enemy hit an educational institution and municipal equipment, two people were wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31404 views

The Russian military shelled several settlements in the Kherson region of Ukraine, damaging residential buildings, private houses, a school, vehicles and injuring two people.

In Kherson region, the enemy hit an educational institution and municipal equipment, two people were wounded

In the Kherson region, the Russian military shelled 18 settlements and the city of Kherson, damaging residential buildings, an educational institution, vehicles and wounding two people, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

According to him, over the past day the enemy fired at Mykhailivka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Beryslav, Kozatske, Kachkarivka, Lviv, Tyahyntsi, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Zolota Balka, Ingulets, Poniativka, Berehove, Sadove, Osokorivka, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka and the city of Kherson.

"Russian troops hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a multi-storey building and 32 private houses, a building of an educational institution, outbuildings and cars were damaged. There were also hits to municipal equipment. Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Beryslav
Kherson
