Ukrainian consuls in Italy are investigating the circumstances of the death of an 18-year-old student

In Naples, Italy, a Ukrainian citizen was found dead on July 8. The identification process is currently underway. This was stated by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples, writes UNN.

According to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples, on July 8, a Ukrainian citizen born in 2007, who disappeared on July 4 in the city of Carovigno, was found dead. The identification process is currently underway. The probable cause of death is suicide. - the report says.

It is noted that the institution has sent a request to the Commune and the Police Department of Carovigno to obtain more detailed information. A consular official has established contact with the mother of the deceased.

The case is under the control of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples.

18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova was found dead in Apulia, Italy, near a tourist complex where she was interning. The girl disappeared on July 4, and her body was found hanged.