Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 2789 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 15433 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 61258 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 101550 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 95091 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 124947 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 106061 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162347 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 180051 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81664 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Ukrainian consuls in Italy are investigating the circumstances of the death of an 18-year-old student

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

A Ukrainian citizen born in 2007, who disappeared on July 4 in Carovigno, was found dead on July 8. Identification of the person is underway, the preliminary cause of death is suicide.

Ukrainian consuls in Italy are investigating the circumstances of the death of an 18-year-old student

In Naples, Italy, a Ukrainian citizen was found dead on July 8. The identification process is currently underway. This was stated by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples, writes UNN.

According to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples, on July 8, a Ukrainian citizen born in 2007, who disappeared on July 4 in the city of Carovigno, was found dead. The identification process is currently underway. The probable cause of death is suicide.

- the report says.

It is noted that the institution has sent a request to the Commune and the Police Department of Carovigno to obtain more detailed information. A consular official has established contact with the mother of the deceased.

The case is under the control of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples.

Recall

18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova was found dead in Apulia, Italy, near a tourist complex where she was interning. The girl disappeared on July 4, and her body was found hanged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Naples
