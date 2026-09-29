Ukrainian BTR-4s once lost a tender for the Indonesian Marine Corps to Russian BT-3Fs, although there is no evidence that the Russian vehicles were delivered. Now Jakarta is replenishing its fleet with used American AAV-7A1 amphibious vehicles. Defense Express reports this, UNN writes.

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Indonesia has already received the first batch of 12 American AAV M-35 amphibious armored personnel carriers, which are a version of the AAV-7A1. In total, the country expects to receive 35 such vehicles for its Marine Corps.

Indonesian Marines already operate Ukrainian BTR-4s—5 such vehicles are in service. Previously, the country considered their amphibious BTR-4V1/V2 versions as one of the options for replacing its outdated BTR-50s.

Russian BT-3Fs won, but never made it to Indonesia

In the tender, the Ukrainian armored personnel carriers faced Russian BT-3Fs and additional BMP-3Fs. In 2017, the Russian bid won, but according to Defense Express, there is no confirmation that BT-3Fs were actually delivered to Indonesia.

Ukrainian interceptors are already shooting down more than half of jet-powered "Shaheds" — Defense Express

One possible reason cited is that the Russian vehicle itself was not ready—the BT-3F entered state trials in russia only in 2025. A change in the political circumstances may also have affected the situation.

As a result, Indonesia began looking for an alternative and turned to American AAV-7A1s, which the U.S. Marine Corps had already retired from service. These vehicles are not new and have technical-condition problems—in the United States, there have been cases of water entering the amphibious vehicles, including during fatal incidents.

A potentially more modern alternative for Indonesia in the future could be the South Korean KAAV-II amphibious vehicle, which is currently being developed primarily for the needs of South Korea.

The new Rheinmetall plant has already delivered tens of thousands of 155 mm shells to Ukraine and is preparing to sharply increase production