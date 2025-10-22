Ukrainian banks forecast loan growth and easing of lending conditions

The volume of loans, according to a survey of Ukrainian banks, will increase. This is evidenced by demand during the third quarter. Competition will influence the easing of conditions for obtaining cash loans.

UNN reports with reference to the NBU report.

Details

Ukrainian banks expect an increase in the volume of loans. According to the results of a recent survey, it was found that Ukrainian financial institutions are "optimistic about the development of lending." Banks plan to continue increasing loan portfolios, and taking into account competition, ease credit standards.

Low indebtedness, demand for growth exists

According to statistics for the period during the third quarter, the following was revealed:

demand for corporate loans increased slightly;

for all types of business loans, except foreign currency loans, growth is predicted in the next period;

household demand for loans also increased.

One of the key points: according to financial sector respondents, the debt burden on businesses is moderate, and household indebtedness is low.

IMF demands Hryvnia devaluation from NBU before new loan negotiations

Credit standards for businesses were already eased during the third quarter. In the near future, banks also plan to ease standards for SMEs and short-term loans. And for consumer loans, credit standards have already been eased, the NBU states. The report also adds that credit standards for mortgages have not changed. Moreover, an easing of standards for both consumer loans and mortgages is also planned additionally.

Recall

In mid-October, the National Bank of Ukraine recorded stable lending growth in both the corporate and retail segments.