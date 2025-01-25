ukenru
Ukrainian athlete makes one of the longest ski jumps in the history of Ukraine

Ukrainian athlete makes one of the longest ski jumps in the history of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50324 views

Yevhen Marusiak achieved a score of 218 meters on the ski jump in Oberstdorf. This is the third longest jump in the history of Ukrainian ski jumping.

In ski jumping, a new achievement for Ukrainian sports. Yevhen Marusiak made the third longest jump in the history of Ukraine. The leader of the Ukrainian national team, Yevhen Marusiak, achieved a result of 218 meters in flight and qualified for the list of 40 participants in the main round on the springboard in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

During the flight stage of the World Cup at the Heini Klopfer ski jump in Oberstdorf, Germany, the leader of the Ukrainian national team, Yevhen Marusiak, made the third longest jump in the history of Ukraine.

The 24-year-old repeated his personal best in qualifying, then won a place in the top 40 of the main round, and then made his third jump in the deciding stage.  

Recall

Norwegian biathlete and Olympic champion Sturla Holm Legreid is clearly positioning himself. He said that he and his colleagues are raising money to help Ukraine. The IBU World Biathlon Federation has not started the process of admitting Belarusian and Russian athletes as “neutral”.

30.03.23, 17:37 • 598170 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

