Ukrainian athlete makes one of the longest ski jumps in the history of Ukraine

In ski jumping, a new achievement for Ukrainian sports. Yevhen Marusiak made the third longest jump in the history of Ukraine. The leader of the Ukrainian national team, Yevhen Marusiak, achieved a result of 218 meters in flight and qualified for the list of 40 participants in the main round on the springboard in Oberstdorf, Germany.

During the flight stage of the World Cup at the Heini Klopfer ski jump in Oberstdorf, Germany, the leader of the Ukrainian national team, Yevhen Marusiak, made the third longest jump in the history of Ukraine.

The 24-year-old repeated his personal best in qualifying, then won a place in the top 40 of the main round, and then made his third jump in the deciding stage.

