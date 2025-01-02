Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers purchased more than 1000 train tickets through a digital application
Kyiv • UNN
In the first week of the service's operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine purchased 1104 train tickets through the Army+ app. The app already has 14,000 users and provides military personnel with access to a special reserve of train tickets.
Most often, tickets were bought for trains to/from frontline cities the day before departure. Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Over the holiday period, which coincides with the first week of the Army+ app, the Armed Forces of Ukraine purchased 1,104 train tickets to and from frontline cities.
Only last week we launched the Plus program, and we already have 14,000 users who have logged into the app and tested the ticket ordering service
Additionally, it is noted that under the special program, the military can also receive discounts on fuel and gas station menus.
