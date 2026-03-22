Ukrainian USF destroyed 26 Russian air defense units in three weeks of March - "Madyar"

Between March 1 and 22, soldiers of the "Birds of Madyar" unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 26 elements of Russian air defense. Among them are the Buk-M3 air defense system, the Buk-M2 launcher, and the Triumph radar from the S-400 complex. This was reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the SBS Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Details

On March 22, a highly mobile multi-functional medium-range air defense system (anti-aircraft missile system) "Buk-M3" was destroyed in the Bryansk region, along with its crew and a "Buk-M2" launch and loading unit. The pilots of the 413th separate regiment "Raid" of the SBS worked on it. - the post says.

Also, pilots of the 1st separate center of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the "Triumph" radar from the S-400 complex in occupied Donetsk region.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 127 enemy drones of various types during the night attack on March 22. At the same time, eight hits and debris falls were recorded in fourteen locations.