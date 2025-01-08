Ukrainian Armed Forces attack command post of the 8th Russian Army in Donetsk region: what is known about the attack

Today, on January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the army command post in Khartsyzsk, Donetsk region, where the occupiers coordinated attacks, in particular, on the population of Kurakhove. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, located in the city of Khartsyzsk, Donetsk region. The Russian occupation forces used this building to coordinate attacks against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilians, including residents of Kurakhove - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, all necessary measures were taken to minimize the risks to civilians.

