Ukrainian Armed Forces attack command post of the 8th Russian Army in Donetsk region: what is known about the attack

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149963 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128802 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136332 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110932 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165205 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131084 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45834 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101042 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103272 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182077 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131084 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132159 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134940 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152096 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces attack command post of the 8th Russian Army in Donetsk region: what is known about the attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20534 views

Ukrainian troops conducted a precision strike on the headquarters of the 8th Guards Army of the Russian Federation in Khartsyzsk. The enemy used the facility to coordinate attacks on Kurakhove.

Today, on January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the army command post in Khartsyzsk, Donetsk region, where the occupiers coordinated attacks, in particular, on the population of Kurakhove. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN. 

Today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, located in the city of Khartsyzsk, Donetsk region. The Russian occupation forces used this building to coordinate attacks against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilians, including residents of Kurakhove

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, all necessary measures were taken to minimize the risks to civilians.

General Staff confirms hit to Russian oil depot in Engels08.01.25, 10:49 • 23986 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

