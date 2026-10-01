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Ukrainian Anton Symkovych joined the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Ukrainian Anton Symkovych was elected to the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture for 2027–2030. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the torture inflicted in Russian captivity.

Ukrainian Anton Symkovych joined the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture

Ukrainian candidate Anton Symkovych was elected to the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture for the 2027–2030 term. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

For Ukraine, preventing such crimes is of particular importance, as Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians unlawfully detained by Russia continue to suffer torture and other forms of ill-treatment in Russian captivity and places of detention—with flagrant violations of international law and fundamental human rights standards

- Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

The minister noted that torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment are flagrant violations of human dignity and fundamental human rights, and that countering them is the shared responsibility of the international community.

Ukraine will continue to make a significant contribution to international efforts to prevent torture, strengthen safeguards for the protection of the rights of persons deprived of their liberty, and ensure the effective implementation of international human rights standards

- Sybiha's statement said.

We remind you

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the adoption by the UN Human Rights Council of the Ukraine-initiated resolution "Situation of human rights in Ukraine resulting from Russian aggression."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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Andriy Sybiha
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