Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of enemy UAVs in three regions of the country

The enemy continues to attack Ukraine with strike UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to recent reports, enemy unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted moving in several regions of the country:

In the northern part of Zhytomyr region, UAVs are observed moving westward.

A UAV was spotted in the eastern part of Cherkasy region, constantly changing course.

To the west of the city of Kremenchuk, a UAV with an unstable trajectory was also spotted.

In addition, enemy tactical aviation activity was detected in the northeast.

The Ukrainian Air Force is on high alert, closely monitoring the situation. Residents of the regions at risk are advised to follow safety rules, closely monitor official announcements and respond to air alerts.

