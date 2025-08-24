Ukraine's Independence Day: Unknown UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia

On Sunday, August 24, as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, unknown UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia – an oil refinery in Syzran and the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In Syzran, Samara region, an oil refinery that processes up to 8.9 million tons of oil per year was attacked. Corresponding photos and videos appeared online.

Also, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kovalenko, reported on the UAV attack on the Ust-Luga port.

Russia is under a massive attack. The Ust-Luga port, and other enemy infrastructure involved in the war economy, are also suffering - he wrote.

He published photos of the attack's aftermath.

The largest maritime hub in the Baltic that Russia has. This is far from the first attack on it. Shadow fleet, sanctioned oil, it's all there - he added.

At the same time, the governor of the Leningrad region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, reported that 10 UAVs were destroyed over the Ust-Luga port.

Drone debris caused a fire at the NOVATEK terminal. Firefighters and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties - he wrote.

Recall

On the night of August 23, the city of Petrov Val in the Volgograd region of Russia suffered a massive drone attack.