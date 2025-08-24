Ukraine's Independence Day: Unknown UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 3298 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 43626 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 48286 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 27148 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 52155 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33751 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 34388 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26371 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25688 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14710 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
75%
746mm
Popular news
Pentagon blocked Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range missiles for months - WSJAugust 23, 11:09 PM • 3572 views
Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by dronesAugust 24, 12:01 AM • 4394 views
Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soonPhotoAugust 24, 12:24 AM • 13050 views
Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is known01:39 AM • 6860 views
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISW02:03 AM • 11319 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 3304 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 43633 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 30053 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 42185 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 31839 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mark Carney
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 34389 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 21595 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 23193 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 25865 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 32884 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
KAB-500
ATACMS
KAB-250

Ukraine's Independence Day: Unknown UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

On August 24, unknown UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Syzran and the port of Ust-Luga. A fire was reported at the NOVATEK terminal, with no casualties.

Ukraine's Independence Day: Unknown UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia

On Sunday, August 24, as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, unknown UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia – an oil refinery in Syzran and the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In Syzran, Samara region, an oil refinery that processes up to 8.9 million tons of oil per year was attacked. Corresponding photos and videos appeared online.

Also, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kovalenko, reported on the UAV attack on the Ust-Luga port.

Russia is under a massive attack. The Ust-Luga port, and other enemy infrastructure involved in the war economy, are also suffering

- he wrote.

He published photos of the attack's aftermath.

The largest maritime hub in the Baltic that Russia has. This is far from the first attack on it. Shadow fleet, sanctioned oil, it's all there - he added.

At the same time, the governor of the Leningrad region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, reported that 10 UAVs were destroyed over the Ust-Luga port.

Drone debris caused a fire at the NOVATEK terminal. Firefighters and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties

- he wrote.

Recall

On the night of August 23, the city of Petrov Val in the Volgograd region of Russia suffered a massive drone attack.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Oil
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle