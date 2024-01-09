ukenru
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Ukraine's General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 64 combat engagements took place over the last day

Ukraine's General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 64 combat engagements took place over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30229 views

Ukraine reported 64 military clashes and civilian casualties as a result of Russian attacks, including air strikes and shelling, amid a difficult situation in the east and south of the country.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 64 combat clashes took place during the day, UNN reports.

There were 64 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 17 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged

- the statement said.

The General Staff added that the Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using tactical aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult," the General Staff added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

