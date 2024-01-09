Ukraine's General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 64 combat engagements took place over the last day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 64 combat clashes took place during the day, UNN reports.

There were 64 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 17 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged - the statement said.

The General Staff added that the Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using tactical aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult," the General Staff added.

