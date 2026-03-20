US President Donald Trump may regret his decision to reject Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer of assistance in combating Iranian drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

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At the same time, Ukraine's experience in destroying Iranian "Shahed" drones, which are used by Russians, could be useful to the United States during the current hostilities in the Middle East. Ukraine has one of the most sophisticated air defense systems in the world. It has integrated Soviet-era and NATO systems to create a multi-layered approach that includes modern electronic warfare equipment, fighter jets, helicopters, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, interceptor drones, and machine guns.

As The Times notes, the American drone interception system "Merops" was developed through intensive testing on the battlefield in Ukraine. According to Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow in air power and technology at the Royal United Services Institute, it was short-sighted to neglect what Ukraine could offer in terms of expert advice.

He added that Ukraine "is certainly one of the world leaders in air defense command and control."

In addition, the US Central Command requested Ukrainian advisors, who were subsequently seconded to the Persian Gulf countries. This was reported to The Times by a high-ranking Ukrainian Air Force officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Colonel Kyrylo Peretiatko of the tactical air defense group stated that "no country should be complacent when it comes to learning about air defense." The 33-year-old Ukrainian serviceman was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine after a NASAMS battery under his command shot down 12 Russian cruise missiles in two minutes, thereby saving a critical facility.

He noted that Ukraine's experience in organizing the use of weapons against a wide range of targets can help other countries.

Wars in Ukraine and Iran - the world adapts to drone warfare