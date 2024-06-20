Ukraine's economy has grown by 4.3% since the beginning of the year

In May, GDP grew by 3.7% compared to May last year, in January-May 2024, GDP growth is estimated at 4.3%, the Ministry of Economy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"In May 2024, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.7% [±1%] compared to May last year. Despite the slowdown in growth, the economy continues to recover," the report says.

It is indicated that despite the shelling of the energy infrastructure, the economy is growing, although at a somewhat slower pace.

It is noted that businesses are adapting to such challenges. Growth was observed in the following industries::

transport;

industry;

construction;

agriculture;

domestic trade.

"As a result, in January-May 2024, GDP growth is estimated at 4.3% [±1%] compared to the same period last year," the Ministry of Economy said.

