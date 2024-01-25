Ukraine will start construction of four nuclear reactors this year - Galushchenko

ukenru
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 5299 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 10464 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107582 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115976 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147057 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142463 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179033 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172748 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287131 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 49206 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 53283 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 63216 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 88139 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 52187 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107582 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287131 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 264117 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 88139 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147057 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108280 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108164 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124172 views
Ukraine will start construction of four nuclear reactors this year - Galushchenko

Ukraine will start construction of four nuclear reactors this year - Galushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25975 views

Ukraine plans to start construction of four new nuclear reactors at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant to compensate for the losses in the energy sector due to the war with Russia.

This year, Ukraine aims to start construction of four new nuclear reactors to compensate for the lost energy capacity due to the war with Russia. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said this in a commentary to Reuters , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the two units, which include reactors and related equipment, will be based on Russian-made equipment that Ukraine wants to import from Bulgaria.

Instead, the other two will use Western technologies from the power equipment manufacturer Westinghouse.

Galushchenko: Energy facilities in frontline areas suffer from attacks every day11.01.24, 17:33 • 26590 views

The Energy Minister explained that all four reactors will be built at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine.

I think we will start construction in the summer or fall. We need reactor vessels, which will have to be imported. We want to build the third and fourth units at once

- said the Minister.

He also explained that with the help of the third and fourth rectors, Ukraine wants to compensate for the one at Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We are negotiating with our Bulgarian partners on two reactors that we want to import. If we received the reactor vessels today, I think it would take 2.5 years, and we would have the third reactor in operation

- said Galushchenko.

Addendum

Construction of the third and fourth reactors of the Khmelnytsky NPP began in the 1980s but was frozen.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine has built three new nuclear reactors - one each at Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytsky, and Rivne NPPs.

Currently, three power plants in the government-controlled territory produce more than 55% of the country's electricity needs, but the country wants to expand this sector to compensate for the loss of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was seized by the Russian occupiers.

Russia gained control of the facility after the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, and its six nuclear reactors are now "idle.

Recall

Ukraine is planning to build a new power line from the Dniester PSPP to the Vinnytsia substation.

Galushchenko: russia may disappear from the global nuclear technology market this year01.01.24, 18:01 • 35378 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

