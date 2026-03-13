Ukraine will share its unique experience in destroying Iranian drones with partners - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering Iranian attack drones with international partners to enhance global security. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint media briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the Ukrainian side highly values France's support and the constant coordination between the two countries.

We in Ukraine highly appreciate France's support and the fact that we can always coordinate on many issues and be like-minded. This is especially important during wartime - said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that during the negotiations, significant attention was paid to global security issues, particularly events in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region.

It is very important for the whole world that through joint efforts, the situation can be stabilized and a wider escalation of the war prevented - he emphasized.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine already has unique experience in combating Iranian drones, which can be useful to other states.

More than ten countries have already approached us for support in protecting against Iranian "Shahed"-type attack drones. Ukraine today has the world's greatest expertise in countering such attacks - stated the president.

He explained that effective combat against such threats requires not only technology but also practical experience in its application.

It is not enough to simply get interceptors. Experience in their application, systematic work with radars and the entire air defense system is needed. Our soldiers have such experience - noted Zelenskyy.

