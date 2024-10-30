Ukraine will receive 2000 Humvee SUVs from the United States
Kyiv • UNN
The United States will provide Ukraine with 2,000 Humvee SUVs as part of a new aid package. The military will use them for various purposes, from transportation to mobile air defense platforms.
The United States will provide Ukraine with 2,000 Humvee off-road vehicles as part of one of its aid packages. The Armed Forces of Ukraine already have experience in using them in war. This was reported by Forbes, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that such a number of Humvee SUVs is a very large supply of such equipment. In particular, they will help fill the gaps in Ukraine's positions at the front. And the Armed Forces will be able to advance more effectively to the positions of the Russian occupiers.
Vadania notes that these off-road vehicles look like civilian vehicles, so this alleviates the need for extensive training before they are sent to the front.
According to Forbes, Humvees fit perfectly into Ukraine's current defense strategy. After all, they can be used in urban environments where tanks and artillery are less effective than more compact and maneuverable off-road vehicles.
The Ukrainian military can also use Humvees to transport heavy weapons. Or to install machine guns and other weapons on them. In particular, some Ukrainian units have already transformed them into mobile service platforms, which allows them to repair armored vehicles on the move in the field.
In addition, the Ukrainian military used Humvees as mobile air defense platforms, installing anti-aircraft guns and anti-drone systems on them.
