Ukraine will introduce power restrictions for business tomorrow: when will they take effect
Kyiv • UNN
Due to damage to energy facilities caused by Russian attacks, restrictions will be imposed on industry and business on February 19. The restrictions will be in effect from 6:00 to 9:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00.
Tomorrow, power limitation measures will be applied to industry and business due to damage to power facilities as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks. UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, February 19, power curtailment measures will be applied to industry and business
Time of application of restrictions:
06:00 - 09:00
15:00 - 22:00
No disconnections of household consumers are currently expected. The reason for the temporary restrictions is the damage to power facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. Power engineers are working to get the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as soon as possible
Ukrenergo emphasizes that the time of application and the scope of restrictions during the day may change.
Follow the information on the website or official social media pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region.