Ukraine will introduce power restrictions for business tomorrow: when will they take effect

Tomorrow, power limitation measures will be applied to industry and business due to damage to power facilities as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks. UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo.

Time of application of restrictions:

06:00 - 09:00

15:00 - 22:00

Only shelling leads to the need for temporary restriction of electricity supply - Ministry of Energy

No disconnections of household consumers are currently expected. The reason for the temporary restrictions is the damage to power facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. Power engineers are working to get the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as soon as possible - the statement said.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that the time of application and the scope of restrictions during the day may change.