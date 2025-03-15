Ukraine will defend itself in case Russia violates the ceasefire - Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to defend itself if Russia violates the 30-day ceasefire. He emphasized that refusing a truce is a rejection of Trump.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if Russia violates the possible 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will continue to defend itself. Zelenskyy stated this in a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.
Details
Answering the question of what will happen if Russia violates the 30-day ceasefire, what will Ukraine do, Zelenskyy answered: "Then we will continue to defend our Motherland, no matter what Putin wants."
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that if Russia does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it will mean that they do not agree with Ukraine, but with the position of US President Donald Trump.