Ukraine welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan with the participation of the United States
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on a ceasefire, reached with the active participation of the United States. It is hoped that this will be a step towards stability in South Asia.
We welcome the agreement on a complete and immediate ceasefire between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reached with the active participation of the United States of America
The diplomatic department noted the importance of the peaceful efforts of the United States.
We hope that the implementation of the agreement will be an important step towards further reducing tension and restoring stability in South Asia
Let us remind
India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire after negotiations mediated by the United States.