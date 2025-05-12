Ukraine welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan with the participation of the United States

$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 9854 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 19908 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 33556 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 39681 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 25655 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 25053 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 25566 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25669 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32288 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32213 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

May 12, 08:46 AM • 12858 views

Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

May 12, 09:20 AM • 16064 views

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

May 12, 10:52 AM • 17969 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 48614 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 17325 views
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 33556 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 39681 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 79994 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 103407 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
May 12, 05:40 AM • 87953 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 17653 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 65757 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 42032 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 48330 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 128618 views
Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Ukraine welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan with the participation of the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan on a ceasefire, reached with the active participation of the United States. It is hoped that this will be a step towards stability in South Asia.

Ukraine welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan with the participation of the United States

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, reached with the active participation of the United States of America, reports UNN.

We welcome the agreement on a complete and immediate ceasefire between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reached with the active participation of the United States of America

- the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

The diplomatic department noted the importance of the peaceful efforts of the United States.

We hope that the implementation of the agreement will be an important step towards further reducing tension and restoring stability in South Asia 

- summarized in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India and Pakistan to consider withdrawing troops from the border and adjacent regions - media 12.05.25, 20:06 • 892 views

Let us remind

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire after negotiations mediated by the United States.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
India
United States
Ukraine
Pakistan
