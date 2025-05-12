Ukraine welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan with the participation of the United States

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, reached with the active participation of the United States of America, reports UNN.

We welcome the agreement on a complete and immediate ceasefire between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reached with the active participation of the United States of America - the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

The diplomatic department noted the importance of the peaceful efforts of the United States.

We hope that the implementation of the agreement will be an important step towards further reducing tension and restoring stability in South Asia - summarized in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire after negotiations mediated by the United States.