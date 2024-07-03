$41.340.03
Ukraine told it is too corrupt to join NATO - Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27999 views

At the upcoming NATO summit, Ukraine will be told that in order to join the Alliance, it needs to take additional measures to fight corruption.

Ukraine told it is too corrupt to join NATO - Telegraph

At the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine will be told that it is currently too corrupt to join the Alliance. This is reported by the British newspaper The Telegraph Daily, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

The Alliance will require "additional steps" from Kyiv before membership talks can move forward, a senior U.S. State Department official says.

The position will be set out in writing in a NATO communiqué to be signed at the Alliance's annual summit, which will take place from July 9 to 11.

"As they continue to implement these reforms, we want to commend them, we want to talk about additional steps that need to be taken, especially in the area of anti-corruption. That is a priority for many of us at the table," the official told The Telegraph.

Ukrainian DELTA system successfully integrated with Polish TOPAZ at NATO exercises02.07.24, 02:26 • 20738 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

United States Department of State
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine
Kyiv
