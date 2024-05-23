Ukraine to sign a memorandum on promoting trade and investment relations with Costa Rica

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ukraine to sign a memorandum on promoting trade and investment relations with Costa Rica

Ukraine to sign a memorandum on promoting trade and investment relations with Costa Rica

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine and Costa Rica discussed strengthening trade and economic ties, including preparations for signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Investment Promotion, the establishment of a joint working group, and prospects for a future free trade agreement.

Trade and economic relations between Ukraine and Costa Rica have significant potential for growth, in particular through increased trade volumes and diversification. Preparations are currently being finalized for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to promote trade and investment relations between the two countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Costa Rica was among Ukraine's largest trading partners in Latin America. We actively exported iron and steel to the country. Both our countries are interested in restoring the pace and volume of Ukrainian exports to the Costa Rican market. We will create a joint working group to strengthen trade, which I sincerely hope will become the basis for the start of work on a free trade agreement between our countries in the future 

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, during an online meeting with Manuel Rivera, Minister of Foreign Trade of the Republic of Costa Rica.

Details

The First Vice Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is interested in holding a business forum to strengthen ties between businesses of the two countries. She also emphasized the importance of Costa Rica's support in the process of Ukraine's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The OECD program for Ukraine, signed in June 2023, aims to support reforms and reconstruction of the country, and Costa Rica actively supported Ukraine's membership in the organization, becoming an OECD member in 2021. The preparations for the Global Peace Summit initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy were also discussed, and Yulia Svyrydenko invited Costa Rica to join the event.

I am grateful to our partners for the fact that Costa Rica will be represented at the first Global Peace Summit. During the event, we will focus on issues of global importance: radiation and nuclear safety, food security, and humanitarian issues. These points of the Peace Formula are of common interest to all democratic countries of the world

- Svyrydenko added.

Recall

Ukraine and Argentina are discussing the possibility of deepening cooperation in the defense sector, including the creation of joint defense enterprises, the purchase of artillery ammunition and gunpowder, and Argentina's assistance to Ukraine in rebuilding infrastructure.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
argentinaArgentina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

