Ukraine to sign a memorandum on promoting trade and investment relations with Costa Rica

Trade and economic relations between Ukraine and Costa Rica have significant potential for growth, in particular through increased trade volumes and diversification. Preparations are currently being finalized for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to promote trade and investment relations between the two countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Costa Rica was among Ukraine's largest trading partners in Latin America. We actively exported iron and steel to the country. Both our countries are interested in restoring the pace and volume of Ukrainian exports to the Costa Rican market. We will create a joint working group to strengthen trade, which I sincerely hope will become the basis for the start of work on a free trade agreement between our countries in the future - said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, during an online meeting with Manuel Rivera, Minister of Foreign Trade of the Republic of Costa Rica.

The First Vice Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is interested in holding a business forum to strengthen ties between businesses of the two countries. She also emphasized the importance of Costa Rica's support in the process of Ukraine's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The OECD program for Ukraine, signed in June 2023, aims to support reforms and reconstruction of the country, and Costa Rica actively supported Ukraine's membership in the organization, becoming an OECD member in 2021. The preparations for the Global Peace Summit initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy were also discussed, and Yulia Svyrydenko invited Costa Rica to join the event.

I am grateful to our partners for the fact that Costa Rica will be represented at the first Global Peace Summit. During the event, we will focus on issues of global importance: radiation and nuclear safety, food security, and humanitarian issues. These points of the Peace Formula are of common interest to all democratic countries of the world - Svyrydenko added.

