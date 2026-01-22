Ukraine to experience warming after several frosty days: forecast for January 23

In Ukraine, frosts will persist for a couple more days, followed by warmth. At the same time, snow will fall in some regions, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Nataliia Didenko.

Details

On January 23, snow and wet snow will fall in the west, in the southern part, occasionally, weakly, in the north and in the center. In the east, northeast - no precipitation. The wind tomorrow in Ukraine will be predominantly southeasterly, moderate, sometimes gusty.

The air temperature at night will be -6-12, in the north up to -14, during the day -2-7 degrees, in the southern part -1+2, in Crimea up to +5 degrees. In Kyiv on January 23, it will be cloudy, there is a possibility of light snow, gusty uncomfortable southeast wind. It will be cold for a couple of days, within -5-7 degrees, but the nights are no longer very frosty - Didenko's forecast says.

Weather forecast for January 22: warming from the Balkans and snowfalls are coming to Ukraine – Ukrhydrometcenter