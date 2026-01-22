Ukraine to experience warming after several frosty days: forecast for January 23

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 6292 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 12975 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 21346 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 36908 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 36611 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 58999 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32649 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 52990 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 52796 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21930 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 13559 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 10664 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 24277 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 11748 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhoto06:26 AM • 7006 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 58999 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 52990 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 51828 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 52796 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 65173 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 18800 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 16534 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 16995 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 51828 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 36073 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Ukraine to experience warming after several frosty days: forecast for January 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Frosts will persist in Ukraine for a couple more days, after which a warming trend will begin. On January 23, snow and wet snow are expected in the west, south, north, and center.

Ukraine to experience warming after several frosty days: forecast for January 23

In Ukraine, frosts will persist for a couple more days, followed by warmth. At the same time, snow will fall in some regions, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Nataliia Didenko.

Details

On January 23, snow and wet snow will fall in the west, in the southern part, occasionally, weakly, in the north and in the center. In the east, northeast - no precipitation. The wind tomorrow in Ukraine will be predominantly southeasterly, moderate, sometimes gusty.

The air temperature at night will be -6-12, in the north up to -14, during the day -2-7 degrees, in the southern part -1+2, in Crimea up to +5 degrees. In Kyiv on January 23, it will be cloudy, there is a possibility of light snow, gusty uncomfortable southeast wind. It will be cold for a couple of days, within -5-7 degrees, but the nights are no longer very frosty

- Didenko's forecast says.

Weather forecast for January 22: warming from the Balkans and snowfalls are coming to Ukraine – Ukrhydrometcenter22.01.26, 07:59 • 2468 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv