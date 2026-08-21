Ukraine to be hit by heat of up to 37°C — Hydrometeorological Center
Kyiv • UNN
On August 21, heat of up to 37°C and variable cloudiness are expected in Ukraine. Brief rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in the north; in Kyiv, temperatures will reach up to +32°C.
On Friday, August 21, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, daytime temperatures in the southeast of the country will be 30–34°C, while strong heat of 35–37°C is expected elsewhere.
No precipitation, except for occasional short-term rain and thunderstorms in the north during the day. Southwesterly winds, 7–12 m/s
In Kyiv and the surrounding region, August 21 will be cloudy with clear spells, with rain possible. Temperatures +30°...+32°.
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