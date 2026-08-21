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Ukraine to be hit by heat of up to 37°C — Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2060 views

On August 21, heat of up to 37°C and variable cloudiness are expected in Ukraine. Brief rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in the north; in Kyiv, temperatures will reach up to +32°C.

Ukraine to be hit by heat of up to 37°C — Hydrometeorological Center

On Friday, August 21, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, daytime temperatures in the southeast of the country will be 30–34°C, while strong heat of 35–37°C is expected elsewhere.

No precipitation, except for occasional short-term rain and thunderstorms in the north during the day. Southwesterly winds, 7–12 m/s

— the statement says.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, August 21 will be cloudy with clear spells, with rain possible. Temperatures +30°...+32°.

A climatologist stated that the fourth heatwave Europe is experiencing is not the last one this year 06.08.26, 02:55 • 5087 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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