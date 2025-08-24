Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on Sunday

$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 37402 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 41360 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 38120 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 24216 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 48908 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 32914 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 32724 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26016 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25373 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14414 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day
Defense Forces stopped Russian offensive in Donetsk region and captured 16 servicemen - HUR
86 years since the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact: Ukraine calls on the world not to repeat the mistakes of the past
Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soon
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISW
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 37400 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 48907 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Milorad Dodik
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
KAB-500
ATACMS

Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

On Sunday, August 24, short-term rains, in places thunderstorms, are expected on most of the territory of Ukraine. The air temperature will be 21-26°, in the west and north 15-20°.

Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on Sunday

On Sunday, August 24, most of Ukraine will be mostly cloudy, with short-term rains forecast. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are expected in the western and eastern regions at night. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be mostly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night will be 8-13°, up to 17° in the south and south-east of the country; during the day 21-26°, in the western and northern regions 15-20°.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Sunday, with short-term rain forecast. The air temperature will be 15-20°. 

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv