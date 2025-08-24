Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on Sunday

On Sunday, August 24, most of Ukraine will be mostly cloudy, with short-term rains forecast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are expected in the western and eastern regions at night. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be mostly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night will be 8-13°, up to 17° in the south and south-east of the country; during the day 21-26°, in the western and northern regions 15-20°. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Sunday, with short-term rain forecast. The air temperature will be 15-20°.