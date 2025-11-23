Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rains - Hydrometeorological Center

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 22, 05:42 PM • 15678 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 28725 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 23431 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 24030 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 22414 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 16170 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 18500 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 19314 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21626 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27714 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
93%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: five injured, damaged houses and a shopPhotoVideoNovember 22, 07:31 PM • 4366 views
Blackout hits a number of occupied cities in Donetsk region after UAV attack - mediaVideoNovember 22, 07:52 PM • 5032 views
National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changedNovember 22, 09:01 PM • 8130 views
Fire claims lives of children in Cherkasy region: details of the tragedyNovember 22, 09:28 PM • 3328 views
Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in the regional center, there are casualtiesNovember 22, 10:59 PM • 3654 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 60801 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 46702 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 52963 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 59548 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 56617 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 12582 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 22563 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 26154 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 60800 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 46318 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Forbes
The Economist

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rains - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

On November 23, Ukraine will be cloudy, with wet snow expected in the west and rains in the rest of the territory. In Kyiv and the region, rains are also forecast with temperatures of 3-8° Celsius.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rains - Hydrometeorological Center

On Sunday, November 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate, in places significant wet snow is expected in the western regions, significant wet snow in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia; wet snow sticking, ice, black ice on the roads; temperature during the day from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

In the rest of the territory, except for the east and southeast, moderate rains, with wet snow in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions; fog at night and in the morning in most central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions; daytime temperature 11-16°, in northern regions 3-8° above zero during the day. Wind northeast turning to south, 5-10 m/s

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday. Air temperature - 3-8°.

A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–2316.11.25, 10:19 • 137030 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine