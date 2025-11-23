Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with wet snow and rains - Hydrometeorological Center

On Sunday, November 23, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate, in places significant wet snow is expected in the western regions, significant wet snow in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia; wet snow sticking, ice, black ice on the roads; temperature during the day from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

In the rest of the territory, except for the east and southeast, moderate rains, with wet snow in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions; fog at night and in the morning in most central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions; daytime temperature 11-16°, in northern regions 3-8° above zero during the day. Wind northeast turning to south, 5-10 m/s - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday. Air temperature - 3-8°.

A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23