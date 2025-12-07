$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 24862 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 32430 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 42409 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 41214 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 48599 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 51308 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 37879 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 75585 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41997 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38281 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains: detailed forecast for December 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

On December 7, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with occasional rains. Daytime air temperature will be 1-6°C, in the south and Transcarpathia up to 4-9°C.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains: detailed forecast for December 7

On Sunday, December 7, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain in places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today in Ukraine, according to forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation.

Wind southeast, east, 7-12 m/s, in the south and southeast of the country in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Daytime temperature 1-6° Celsius; in the south of the country and Transcarpathia +4-9°.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy. No significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 1-6° Celsius; in Kyiv, the air will warm up to +2-4°.

