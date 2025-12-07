Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains: detailed forecast for December 7

On Sunday, December 7, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain in places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today in Ukraine, according to forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation.

Wind southeast, east, 7-12 m/s, in the south and southeast of the country in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Daytime temperature 1-6° Celsius; in the south of the country and Transcarpathia +4-9°.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy. No significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 1-6° Celsius; in Kyiv, the air will warm up to +2-4°.

