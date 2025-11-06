ukenru
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 9146 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 11651 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31870 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 30035 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 34684 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 48811 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38444 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32159 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51134 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9178 views

On November 7, Ukraine will have no precipitation, with temperatures of +2 to +8 degrees at night and +10 to +14 degrees during the day, up to +16 degrees in the south. No precipitation is expected in Kyiv, with temperatures of +10 to +11 degrees.

Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather

On Friday, November 7, the weather in Ukraine will be without precipitation due to an anticyclone. Ukrainians will be able to enjoy autumn colors, reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, fogs are expected in Ukraine, but without precipitation. The air temperature at night will be +2+8 degrees, during the day +10+14 degrees, and up to +16 degrees in the south.

In Kyiv on November 7, precipitation is unlikely. Fog at night and in the morning. The maximum air temperature will be +10, +11 degrees.

The weather will turn cool on November 11-12.

Friday in Ukraine will be beautiful. Such a typical picturesque autumn. Fogs, carpets of yellow leaves, an anticyclone, and therefore no precipitation, even with sun (if the fogs do not cover it), warm weather

 - Didenko writes.

Recall

On the morning of November 5, due to dense fog in Kyiv, a series of accidents occurred: traffic, including public transport, was difficult. Visibility was 200-500 meters, and the air quality index reached 88, which is a moderate level of pollution.

