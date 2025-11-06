Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather

On Friday, November 7, the weather in Ukraine will be without precipitation due to an anticyclone. Ukrainians will be able to enjoy autumn colors, reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, fogs are expected in Ukraine, but without precipitation. The air temperature at night will be +2+8 degrees, during the day +10+14 degrees, and up to +16 degrees in the south.

In Kyiv on November 7, precipitation is unlikely. Fog at night and in the morning. The maximum air temperature will be +10, +11 degrees.

The weather will turn cool on November 11-12.

Friday in Ukraine will be beautiful. Such a typical picturesque autumn. Fogs, carpets of yellow leaves, an anticyclone, and therefore no precipitation, even with sun (if the fogs do not cover it), warm weather - Didenko writes.

Recall

On the morning of November 5, due to dense fog in Kyiv, a series of accidents occurred: traffic, including public transport, was difficult. Visibility was 200-500 meters, and the air quality index reached 88, which is a moderate level of pollution.