Trump and Putin met in Alaska
06:26 PM • 11486 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 85448 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 134984 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 79026 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 131210 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 54797 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80614 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 105192 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60805 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Ukraine supporters rally near military base where Trump-Putin summit is taking place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place in Alaska during the Trump-Putin summit. Protesters are holding blue and yellow flags and expressing support for Ukraine.

Ukraine supporters rally near military base where Trump-Putin summit is taking place

People are holding a rally in support of Ukraine near the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska, where a summit between President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is taking place. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

A crowd of people expressing support for Ukraine gathered near the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Many protesters are holding the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine and one large parachute-sized blue and yellow flag with the inscription "Alaska is on Ukraine's side."

Addition

Trump and Putin met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either didn't understand or didn't hear what was being said to him.

The negotiations are taking place in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff are present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov are present.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he will be unhappy if it does not happen today.

Anna Murashko

