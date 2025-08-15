Ukraine supporters rally near military base where Trump-Putin summit is taking place

People are holding a rally in support of Ukraine near the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska, where a summit between President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is taking place. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

A crowd of people expressing support for Ukraine gathered near the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Many protesters are holding the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine and one large parachute-sized blue and yellow flag with the inscription "Alaska is on Ukraine's side."

Trump and Putin met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended not to hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either didn't understand or didn't hear what was being said to him.

The negotiations are taking place in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff are present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov are present.

Donald Trump stated that he wants a truce to be reached, adding that he will be unhappy if it does not happen today.

